U.S on the Verge of a Real Estate Appraiser Shortage

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- In a new book by author Sharon P. Carson "How to become a Real Estate Appraiser" (sharoncarsonbooks.com), Sharon a veteran Residential Real Estate Appraiser with over 30 years of experience provides unique and valuable insight into the Real Estate Appraisal profession.



The book is a practical guide to becoming a Real Estate Appraiser and provides a look into the profession and its entrance requirements as of the date of publication. It is the authors opinion that this is an often ignored profession that now offers enhanced entrance opportunities due to what many in the industry consider an imminent Appraiser shortage.



According to the Appraisal Institute, the nation’s largest professional association of Real Estate Appraisers, more than half of the appraisers in the U.S. are 51-65 years of age.



The Appraisal Institute’s analysis of the Appraisal Subcommittee's National Registry data; reveals that although, the number of Certified Appraisers is at an all time high, the number of appraisers is decreasing by a rate of 3% per year and the appraiser population could decrease 25-35 percent over the next ten years.



The housing market is bouncing back and Veterans who can purchase homes with no money down are returning home and many are eager to become homeowners.



Per the Veterans Administration, more than 530,000 military borrowers obtained a VA-backed loan in 2012. That’s a 51 percent increase compared to Fiscal Year 2011.



The demand for Real Estate Appraisers is increasing and the supply is diminishing.



Trulia, which is a real estate listing site, released a survey that found that nearly a third of renters plan to buy in the next two years.



The author states that on a personal level, there were many factors that attracted her to becoming a Real Estate Appraiser among them; the ability to become her own boss while making a lucrative income in the process.



What was most important to her, however, is what she feels would be very important to many others as they explore career opportunities and also was her inspiration to write the book; the ability to set her own work hours and schedule and to work from home to remain close to her three children during their formative and school years. She feels that this positively impacted their lives and her now adult children are - one is an Electrical Engineer; another is an Assistant School Principal; and, another has a PH.D from OxfordUniversity.



In her book, the author puts forth her sincerest effort to attract a new generation of Appraisers. By providing a unique perspective, in discussing some of her personal and professional experiences, the Author invites readers to explore what she considers, "The best home based business in America.”



The book is available as an ebook or paperback on website: sharoncarsonbooks.com



PHOTO/SHARON CARSON: http://sharoncarsonbooks.com/SHARON-CARSON-PHOTO.jpg

BOOK COVER: http://sharoncarsonbooks.com/ABOOK-E-COVER.jpg



About Sharon P. Carson

Sharon Carson has been active in the Real Estate business since 1974 and she is a State Certified Real Estate Appraiser that has been practicing in Illinois since 1979. Sharon has performed Residential Real Estate Appraisals for some of the largest lenders in the United States as well as for governmental agencies.



Sharon became one of the very few of her peers to earn the highly coveted RM (Residential Member) Designation through the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers (which is now known as the Appraisal Institute).