US Open Tennis Prizes to Reach 50 Million by 2017

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The stakes just got higher at one of the top tennis tournaments. US Open officials have announced that the annual prize money will be $50 million by 2017- which is nearly double what it was in 2012. The US Open tournament will also switch back to a Sunday men’s final in 2015.



The move to a larger prize is aimed at improving relations with players who want a larger say in the sport.



''Roger Federer said it perhaps best of all: It's time for us to work together, as opposed to working against each other,'' USTA Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Gordon Smith said.



The USTA does not plan to pay for the higher prize money with a similar leap in ticket prices.



''Frankly, we'll take somewhat of a hit,'' Smith said, ''but it's the right thing to do for the Open and for the players, so we're doing it.''



Tickets for the US Open Tennis tournament will sell very quickly. Online ticket sellers like Tickets of America will most likely offer discounts as the tournament gets closer.



The US Open Tennis Championships is one of the oldest tennis championships in the world. It is held annually in late August and early September over a two-week period (the weeks before and after Labor Day weekend). The main tournament consists of five different event championships: men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles, with additional tournaments for senior, junior, and wheelchair players. Since 1978, the tournament has been played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, New York City. The US Open is owned and organized by the USTA.



