US-Oral Care Market- 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Oral care sales are expected to grow modestly into 2018. However, there are ways for companies and brands to accelerate sales growth, which include influencing consumers to adopt more complex oral care routines, provide better outreach to underserved consumer segments, and grow toothbrush sales.

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Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of oral care products, at current prices, 2008-18

Market factors

Consumers still want to save money despite economic outlook

Many consumers don’t have dental insurance or access to dental services

Segment performance

Figure 2: Total US retail sales and forecast of oral care products, by segment, at current prices, 2010-15

Market players

Figure 3: Share of MULO sales of oral care products, by leading companies, 2013

The consumer

Toothpaste and manual toothbrushes enjoy highest household penetration

Figure 4: Usage of oral care products, November 2012-December 2013

Consumers try to stick with name brands

Figure 5: Brand and private label preferences, February 2014

“Nice to have” product benefits can differentiate products on shelf

A number of consumers not going to the dentist often enough

Figure 6: Attitudes concerning the dentist, February 2014

What we think



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Issues and Insights



Influence consumers to adopt more complex oral care routines

The issues

The implications

Better outreach to underserved consumer segments

The issues

The implications

Grow toothbrush sales

The issues

The implications



Trend Application



Trend: Non-Standard Society

Trend: Guiding Choice

Trend: Mood to Order



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Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Oral care sales are growing modestly

Sales and forecast of oral care products

Figure 7: Total US retail sales and forecast of oral care products, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of oral care products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 9: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of oral care products, at current prices, 2008-18



Market Drivers



Key points

Consumer confidence is growing, but consumers still look to save

Figure 10: University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment (ICS), 2007-13

Median household income continues to decline

Figure 11: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2002-12

Hispanic and Black families present opportunity for the market

Figure 12: Population, by race and Hispanic Origin, 2008-18

Many consumers don’t have dental insurance

Continued awareness of link between general health and oral health



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