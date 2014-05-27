US-Oral Care Market- 2014

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database:Oral Care - US - May 2014
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Oral care sales are expected to grow modestly into 2018. However, there are ways for companies and brands to accelerate sales growth, which include influencing consumers to adopt more complex oral care routines, provide better outreach to underserved consumer segments, and grow toothbrush sales.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of oral care products, at current prices, 2008-18
Market factors
Consumers still want to save money despite economic outlook
Many consumers don’t have dental insurance or access to dental services
Segment performance
Figure 2: Total US retail sales and forecast of oral care products, by segment, at current prices, 2010-15
Market players
Figure 3: Share of MULO sales of oral care products, by leading companies, 2013
The consumer
Toothpaste and manual toothbrushes enjoy highest household penetration
Figure 4: Usage of oral care products, November 2012-December 2013
Consumers try to stick with name brands
Figure 5: Brand and private label preferences, February 2014
“Nice to have” product benefits can differentiate products on shelf
A number of consumers not going to the dentist often enough
Figure 6: Attitudes concerning the dentist, February 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
Influence consumers to adopt more complex oral care routines
The issues
The implications
Better outreach to underserved consumer segments
The issues
The implications
Grow toothbrush sales
The issues
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Non-Standard Society
Trend: Guiding Choice
Trend: Mood to Order
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Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Oral care sales are growing modestly
Sales and forecast of oral care products
Figure 7: Total US retail sales and forecast of oral care products, at current prices, 2008-18
Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of oral care products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18
Fan chart forecast
Figure 9: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of oral care products, at current prices, 2008-18
Market Drivers
Key points
Consumer confidence is growing, but consumers still look to save
Figure 10: University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment (ICS), 2007-13
Median household income continues to decline
Figure 11: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2002-12
Hispanic and Black families present opportunity for the market
Figure 12: Population, by race and Hispanic Origin, 2008-18
Many consumers don’t have dental insurance
Continued awareness of link between general health and oral health
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