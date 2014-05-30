Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has been experiencing a paradigm shift. While a large pool of patients was considered as a major source of revenue for pharma companies in the past, the focus is now gradually shifting to small sections of patients suffering from rare disease. In US, this pool of patients is gradually growing and orphan drugs are becoming an extremely attractive business proposition for the pharmaceuticals industry. With close to 30 million people in the US having some kind of rare disease complaints, the increasing activities around the development of orphan drugs only imply that the appropriate treatments for unmet needs are increasing, thus increasing the profit margins in the future.



US Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various orphan designated drugs being developed for the treatment of rare disease. Research report covers all the orphan designated drugs being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the US Orphan Drug market based upon development process.



Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in US Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



US Orphan Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 4



Preclinical: 54



Phase-I: 68



Phase-I/II: 62



Phase-II: 169



Phase-II/III: 15



Phase-III: 93



Preregistration: 28



Registration: 18



Marketed: 137



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156618/us-orphan-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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