Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Parkinson's Disease Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Parkinsons disease incidence has been on a rise in the United States in recent years and it most likely to continue rising in the near future. It has been estimated that at least 500,000 people in the United States currently have been diagnosed with this disease. The society pays a significant amount towards treating this disease in the country. It is estimated that the total cost to the nation exceeds USD 20 billion annually. The risk of this disease increases with age, thus implying that as the population in the US gets older, the impact of this disease on the financial and public health would also increase. Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease each year, and this number does not reflect the thousands of cases that go undetected.



US Parkinsons Disease Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of Parkinsons disease in US. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various clinical development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Parkinsons disease drug market based upon development process. Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in US Parkinsons Disease Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



US Parkinsons Disease Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 16



Preclinical: 57



Phase-I: 8



Phase-I/II: 3



Phase-II: 13



Phase-II/III: 1



Phase-III: 2



Preregistration: 3



Registered:1



Marketed: 9



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156619/us-parkinsons-disease-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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