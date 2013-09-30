U.S Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Is Expected to Reach USD 73.04 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report "Global and U.S. Pharmaceutical Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Parental Containers, Blister, Closures, Labels and Others) Market for Manufacturing and Contract Packaging-Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at USD 50.07 billion in 2011 and is expected to be USD 73.04 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-packaging-market.html



Development of innovative packaging that provides a combination of product protection, quality, security, tamper evidence and visual appeal to enhance consumer consumption and reduce counterfeiting and other malpractices is expected to boost the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, implementation of numerous stringent regulations by authorized agencies such as Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council (HCPC), National



Quality Forum (NQF) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pharmaceutical packaging is expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the next few years. However, availability and volatility in the prices of raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the market. A shift towards nano enabled pharmaceutical packaging and a growing demand from developing countries such as China, Brazil and India are expected to open new opportunities for growth of this market.



Plastic bottles were the largest product segment of pharmaceutical packaging accounting for over 20% of the market in 2011. However, parental containers are expected to be the fastest growing product segment due to introduction of new injected therapies on account of advancements in biotechnology.



Demand for pharmaceutical packaging was highest in North America and Europe, together accounting for over 60% of the market in 2011. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period on account of increasing government initiatives, growing contract manufacturing activities and ageing population. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to reach USD 20.63 billion by 2018.



Key participants in the pharmaceutical packaging market include Amcor, Gerresheimer AG, Becton Dickinson, MeadWestvaco, Rexam PLC, West Pharmaceutical Services, 3M and Tear and Tape among others. The report profiles the above mentioned companies along with their detailed market share analysis.



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The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the pharmaceutical packaging market in terms of revenue. In addition, the study covers the demand forecast of the market in various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The report comprises of the following segments:



Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Product Segment Analysis,



- Plastic Bottles

- Parental Containers

- Blister Packaging

- Other Primary Packaging

- Closures

- Labels

- Others



The report provides a detailed analysis of the market with respect to the following regions:

- North America

- United States

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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