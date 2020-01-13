london, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Polymer Emulsion Market Share and Size study, by Product Type (Acrylics, Polyurethane (Pu) Dispersions, Styrene Butadiene (Sb) Latex, Vinyl Acetate and Other Polymer Emulsions), By Application (Adhesives & Carpet Backing, Paper & Paperboard Packaging, Paints & Coatings, and Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026



Major market player included in this report are Akzo Nobel N.V., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd, British Paint, Clariant, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Dynamic Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Shalimar Paints BSE, Visen Industries Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Arofine Polymers



Polymer Emulsion Market is valued approximately at USD 28.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Emulsion polymer is a colloidal dispersion of discrete polymer particles in water with a particle diameter of 0.01-1.0 microns. Various types of polymer which are used polymerization are acrylates, styrene-butadiene copolymers, acrylonitrile-butadiene copolymers, and ethylene-vinyl acetate.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.



Emulsion polymers find its applications in various industry verticals such as adhesives, inks, paints, coatings, and drug delivery system along with many others. The most common type of emulsion polymer is polyvinyl acetate which has a significant impact on various industries which includes adhesives, paints, and coatings. The rising number of industrial applications of emulsion polymer in paints, coatings, paper, and textile tends to drive the market share of polymer emulsion. Emulsion based paintings and coatings are flame resistant which provides safety to the structure.



Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product Type (Acrylics, Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions, Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex, Vinyl Acetate, Other Polymer Emulsions)



By Application (Adhesives & Carpet Backing, Paper & Paperboard packaging, Paints & Coatings, Other Applications)



Growing manufacturer and consumer awareness in regard to the adverse effects of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions present in most solvent-based products along with the government stringent regulations towards the effects of VOC on the environment has led to the increasing demand for polymer emulsion. The growing consumer preference for the construction of green buildings along with the rising construction activities in the emerging economies has made emulsion polymer the preferred solution among contractors and service providers. The increasing demand for adhesives and carpet backing from paper and paperboard industry may surge the market share of polymer emulsion. However, the increasing raw material cost may hamper the market share of polymer emulsion.



The regional analysis of Polymer Emulsion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising investment from foreign investment in construction sector in emerging economies such as India and China. Increasing disposable income along with the consumer preference for water-based solvent formulations has increased the demand for polymer emulsion in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, stringent government regulations towards the emission of VoC in the environment coupled with the demand for green buildings may surge the market share of polymer emulsions.



