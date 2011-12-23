New Energy market report from GlobalData: "US Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2011 -- GlobalData's report, "US Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape", gives detailed information on the US power market and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. The research analyzes upcoming power projects, key import and export trends, regulatory frameworks and infrastructure for the market. This coupled with elaborate profiles of key market participants provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's competitive scenario.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The power sector in the US comprises a mix of public and private ownerships. It is unconventionally liberal, although variation exists in the sources used for the generation of electricity. The electricity market in North America is not simple. The industry is deregulated and assets are unbundled into generation, transmission and distribution with low to moderate levels of integration in the industry value chain.
Being a highly developed and industry based country with a growing population, electricity demand has increased, particularly due to the increase in the use of home appliances in recent years. Thermal fuel sources such as oil and gas are the main sources of power generation in the US. The government has also been exploring other sources such as nuclear and renewable power.
Scope
- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2010, forecast forward 20 years to 2030
- Break-up by technologies, including renewable, thermal, nuclear and hydro
- Data on key current and upcoming projects
- Information on power exports and imports
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market, including a review of energy and renewable energy policies
- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis for Southern Company, American Electric Power (AEP) Co Inc and Duke Energy Corp
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain
Why get this report?
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
- Identify key partners and business development avenues
- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mexico Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- New Jersey Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Maryland State Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Canada Power Market Outlook to 2030 -Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Pennsylvania State Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- New York State Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Texas State Power Market Outlook to 2030- Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Taiwan Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Business Propensity Indicator (BPI), Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Japan Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Business Propensity Indicator (BPI), Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Pakistan Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Business Propensity Indicator (BPI), Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape