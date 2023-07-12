US Probiotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 8.0% from 2022 to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2023 -- The US probiotics market is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2022 to 2027, according to a research report titled "US Probiotics Market by Ingredient, Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets. The market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of digestive health and the impact of dietary choices on overall well-being.



Download PDF Brochure



Factors such as preventive healthcare, an aging population, and a growing interest in natural and holistic approaches to wellness have contributed to the surge in demand for products that support digestive health in the US. Different regions within the US market demonstrate varying levels of consumer interest in probiotic products, with states like California, New York, and Texas leading the way.



The availability of a diverse range of probiotic options, including supplements, yogurts, and functional foods, further propels the market's growth. The rising prevalence of digestive disorders and gastrointestinal issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), has also driven individuals to seek natural and alternative methods for managing these conditions. Additionally, the growing wellness and self-care trend has prompted consumers to prioritize gut health and incorporate probiotic products into their daily routines.



The US market caters to a wide range of consumer needs and preferences, with the dynamic and competitive food and beverage industry offering innovative probiotic-infused products such as beverages, snacks, and beauty and skincare items. A survey conducted by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) in April 2022 revealed that approximately one-third of US respondents actively try to consume probiotics, with 60% attempting to do so at least once a day. Factors like rising obesity rates and the prevalence of diseases caused by micronutrient deficiencies have also contributed to the growing use of probiotics in food and beverage products.



Read more about Probiotics Market



Health practitioners and gastroenterologists in the US have increasingly recommended probiotics for improving digestive health. Companies such as Danone (France), Jarrow Formulas (US), and DowDuPont (US) have played crucial roles in raising consumer awareness through marketing efforts and the development of probiotic offerings.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441