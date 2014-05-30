Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Prostate Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Prostate cancer has emerged as one of the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the US. According to the American Cancer Society, there were close to 242,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the US in 2012, with 28,000 men dying from it. This was an increase from 206,640 men diagnosed with the condition during 2009. The number of men being actively treated for prostrate disorders such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, and prostatitis, is on a rise in the recent years. The continuous efforts and investment being directed by the pharmaceutical companies is expected to reduce the incidence rate significantly in the next 5 year horizon.



US Prostate Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of Prostate Cancer. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various clinical development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Prostate Cancer drug market based upon development process. Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in US Prostate Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



US Prostate Cancer Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 11



Preclinical: 44



Unknown Phase: 4



Phase 0: 1



Phase-I: 22



Phase-I/II: 18



Phase-II: 53



Phase-II/III: 1



Phase-III:14



Marketed: 13



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156620/us-prostate-cancer-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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