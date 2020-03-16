Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- A rise in the number of geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the "U.S. Reading Glasses Market Size" in the coming years. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled, "Reading glasses: U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026". As per the report, in 2018, the U.S. reading glasses market was valued at US$ 13,134 Mn. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach US$ 17,959.2 Mn by the end of 2026.



Key Players Operating in The U.S. Reading Glasses Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Thinoptics, Inc.

Transitions Optical, Inc.

PowerVision, Inc.

AlconVision LLC

ABBOPTICAL GROUP

CooperVision

Vision Service Plan

Other prominent players



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, U.S. Reading Glasses Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and U.S. Reading Glasses Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Thinoptics, Inc., FGX International Inc., and Other Key Players Likely to Induce Growth through Innovative Product Launches



FGX International Inc., a leading designer and marketer of optical frames, sunglasses, and reading glasses, headquartered in the U.S., announced their collaboration with Restoring Vision, a non-profit global health organization, based in Canada in June 2019. The company launched their first reading glasses with the aim to raise awareness about the impact of vision correction through reading glasses. The company also informed the populace about the lack of access to reading glasses in developing nations. Thinoptics, Inc., a Canada-based provider of ultra-thin and compact reading glasses with multiple color options, launched its new reading glass, earlier in July 2018. Considered to be the world's lightest and thinnest reading glasses, they weigh approximately 9 grams and come with a 4mm aircraft aluminum case. The case can easily slip into a person's pocket or it can be attached to the back of a tablet, phone, e-reader, or laptop.



Age Group of 18 to 64 years Likely to Increase Demands Due to Vision Issues



The report classifies the U.S. reading glasses market on the bases of corrective strength, by type, and by age group. By corrective strength, the market is further divided into +1 to +2, +2.25 to +3, and greater than +3. Out of these, the +2.25 to +3 power segment currently dominates the U.S. reading glasses market as there is an ever grossing demand for vision correction. On terms of type, the market is grouped into OTC reading glasses and prescription reading glasses.



By age group, the market is classified into less than 18 years, 18 to 64 years, and 65 years and greater. Amongst these, the age group of 18 to 64 years is likely to retain the largest share of the reading glasses market in the U.S. during the forecast period. This will occur due to the increasing number of cases of vision issues that are associated with long-term exposure to blue light. The exposure takes place because people who fall under this age group, are hooked onto smartphones, laptops, and computers. A rise in the incidence of presbyopia amongst senior citizens and middle-ages people residing in the U.S., is another major factor that is anticipated to propel the reading glasses market in the region.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Presbyopia, Hyperopia, and Hyperopic Astigmatism by Country/Region



4.2. U.S. Population Distribution by Age Group (Mn) 2018



4.3. Estimated Number of People Using Reading Glasses (Mn) 2018 By Age Group



4.4. Distribution of People That Use Reading Glasses by Corrective Strength of Lens (%) for Population Age Group 18-64 Years



U.S. Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group



5.2.1. Less than 18 years



5.2.2. 18-64 years



5.2.3. 65 years and greater



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Corrective Strength



5.3.1. +1 to +2



5.3.2. +2.25 to +3



5.3.3. Greater than +3



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



5.4.1. Prescription Reading Glasses



5.4.2. OTC Reading Glasses



Continued...



