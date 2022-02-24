US Renewables Procurement Growth Anticipated in 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- Green power in America has some of the firmest foundations that it has ever had to work from in 2022. An eco-minded president and some significant targets at both federal and state-level mean that US renewables procurement is a very hot topic right now. There is plenty of inspirational competition, too, from countries such as China, which recently took the title of largest offshore wind market from the UK. Key to the renewable future in America will be areas such as the Central Atlantic zone - and equally important will be the supply chains and procurement that support the way in which renewables projects evolve. Questions have been raised over whether supply chains have the ability to keep up with the race to greater renewables power - and how prepared the transmission system is for the coming boom. Either way, the forecast is towards significant spikes in US renewables procurement growth in 2022.



DSJ Global is a procurement headhunter supporting organizations looking to optimize the opportunities that the current thirst for renewables represents. The firm was established in 2008 and has developed a specialist team with broad expertise in key hiring fields. As well as being a renowned procurement headhunter, DSJ Global is also able to provide hiring expertise in connected fields such as logistics and technical operations. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of connections with hiring managers across the sector, the firm is very well placed to support hiring for resilience and growth. For those individuals keen to take advantage of the procurement growth anticipated this year, the firm is able to provide the kind of support that facilitates career-defining next steps. Through a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global ensures that the hiring needs of every organization can be met, from global corporates to small start-ups.



As is necessary for a procurement headhunter in the USA today, DSJ Global has an extensive reach across the country. That includes major cities including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in America is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Investing in the internal team is something that DSJ Global has been committed to for many years. This has enabled the firm to be responsive and agile even during the challenges of the pandemic. Consultants are trained on a continuous basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. DSJ Global currently offers many different roles as a procurement headhunter, including those relating to jobs across the supply chain and logistics sectors. Those currently available include Senior Supply Chain Analyst, Operations Manager [Logistics] and CAPEX Category Manager.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



To find out more about procurement headhunter visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.