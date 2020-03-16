U.S Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand : Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "U.S Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Partially Reusable and Fully Reusable), By Stage (Single Stage and Multi-Stage), By Orbit Type (Low Earth Orbit and Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 0.66 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.02% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



The U.S reusable launch vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 1.06 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing number of space research programs will create several opportunities for market growth.



The reusable launch vehicle is a type of launch vehicle that is used in reuse as well as low-cost applications. Recent technological advancements in the manufacturing of these products will have a positive impact on sales and distribution. The growing emphasis on space research programs by leading organizations such as NASA will emerge in favor of RLV manufacturers.



Increasing investment in product R&D has yielded a few exceptional products and the benefits offered by these products have led to wider product adoption in recent years. The rising demand for low-cost space research equipment has attracted several market entrants. These factors will constitute an increase in the overall market size in the forthcoming years.



Request a Sample Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/us-reusable-launch-vehicle-market-102005



List of the leading companies that are operating in the U.S. reusable launch vehicle (RLV) market are:



The Spaceship Company

Space X

ISRO

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

NASA

LinkSpace

Blue Origin LLC

Masten Space Systems

Arianespace

Airbus Safran Launchers SAS



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. reusable launch vehicle market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026.



The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.



Browse Complete Summary of U.S Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Market Premium Report Enabled with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/us-reusable-launch-vehicle-market-102005



Increasing Number of Space Contracts Will Aid Growth



The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions have made the highest impact on market growth. In September 2019, NASA assigned a contract to Lockheed Martin Corporation for the supply of six Orion crew capsules. This activity was part of NASA's aim to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon as well as Mars. This merger will hugely benefit NASA's program. Such as huge global step will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The report identifies a few of the leading company mergers of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the market.



NASA is a Major Contributor to Market Growth in the U.S.



The growing space research expenditures will have a positive impact on the U.S. market. The increasing investment in the research and development activities in the US will aid the growth of this market. As of 2018, the market was worth USD 0.66 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. High contribution from NASA is driving the market. NASA is currently focussing on launching multiple satellite launch missions for fulfilling the rising demand for satellite communications.



Key Industry Developments:



November 2019: Boeing offered a lunar lander proposal to NASA. This proposal will be launched in a single module on a Space Launch System rocket.



About Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com