U.S. Safety & Supply Company Has Expanded Warehouses Nationwide

City of Industry, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- U.S. Safety & Supply Company, the online supplier of safety programs and products, has expanded their warehouses and shipping capabilities in 19 locations throughout the United States. This significant growth is designed to improve the time it takes to ship merchandise and to reduce the overall cost of shipping. U.S. Safety & Supply Company is committed to continually improving service and value to their customers everywhere, and this nationwide warehousing expansion is an extension of this pledge.



The new warehouses are efficiently located throughout the country in every major region. They have been placed in Houston, Texas, Orlando, Florida, Middleton, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and many cities in between. These new locations give U.S. Safety improved access to virtually everyone in the contiguous United States.



U.S. Safety & Supply Company has a large inventory of high quality safety supplies, including: fall protection equipment, safety clothing, first aid kits, work gloves, Safety Glasses, safety videos, and more. They offer some of the biggest and most trusted name brands in the industry. Their website is dedicated to providing customers with user-friendly access to their large library of information, product descriptions, and special online deals. U.S. Safety & Supply Company is looking forward to better serving their customers and partners throughout the United States, and their expanded warehousing and shipping capabilities are set to bring a new level of convenience and value as they continue to grow into the future.



About U.S. Safety Company

Established in 1948, U.S. Safety & Supply Company is a supplier of safety programs and products designed for individuals and businesses for a wide variety of situations. Their safety programs and products are innovative and made to maximize worker safety and business productivity. They supply a large selection of products, including safety clothing, personal protective equipment, safety supplies, first aid kits, work safety gloves and more. Their staff is diverse, professional and committed to providing high quality service. U.S. Safety Company is dedicated to maintaining high ethical standards to their products, services, solutions, and communications. For more information, visit http://www.safetycompany.com.