US Sewer & Drain Announces Success of Sea Towers Condos Rehabilitation Project

US Sewer & Drain, offering pipe lining services in New York, Philadelphia, and Florida, is pleased to announce the success of its rehabilitation project for Sea Towers Condos. Water seeping into the building from failing pipes had become a major concern to the managers of the high-rise Heritage building in St. Petersburg, Fl. Living spaces in the condominium had been damaged by pinhole leaks, with some units developing serious mold. Before the 37-year-old pipes could continue to cause problems. The Heritage Board of Governors decided to call US Sewer & Drain for a cost-effective solution.



Instead of wasting unnecessary time and money on drilling through floors, and tearing open walls, US Sewer & Drain used a less stressful solution. With the help of a patented CIPP barrier coating system, US Sewer & Drain was able to restore the pipes without causing a big mess. US Sewer & Drain found out that the Sea Towers Heritage Building had been using a “top fed” system, which delivered fresh water to 107 residential units on 12 floors through nine galvanized “riser” pipes which ran from ground floor to roof. Since the pipes were as old as the building, corrosion was inevitable when the water touched the metal on the inside of the pipes. US Sewer & Drain shut off the water supply to the building, installed new valves, and used compressed air to dry the risers and sand the interior of the pipes. This procedure removed years of rust and mineral deposits until pipes were clean and back to full capacity. The installation of the CIPP lining meant that water no longer touched the metal in the riser pipes, increasing flow ability and ensuring the client that there would be no more leaks.



Member of the Heritage Board of Governors, Louis Herron, praised the professionalism of US Sewer & Drain. “We would definitely recommend them to anyone who is interested in having this kind of work done.”



About US Sewer & Drain

