US Sewer & Drain Announces Success of Storm Line Replacement Project at the Marmet Lock and Dam

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- US Sewer & Drain, a leader in the pipelining industry, is pleased to announce news of another successful replacement project. US Sewer & Drain answered the call to fix a leaking 1,740-ft section of 30-in. storm line in need of attention in Marmet, West Virginia. CIPP contractor US Sewer & Drain overcame several challenges when handling this unusual project. The storm line, which serves residential development adjacent to the Marmet Lock and Dam, was experiencing extensive infiltration of soil and water through joints in the pipe. US Sewer & Drain was able to figure out the reasons behind the infiltration and follow through with a CIPP pipe lining process.



US Sewer & Drain President, Jeremy Bowman, explained that due to the depth of the pipe, which at 30 ft. is considered extremely deep, as well as the fact that it was located 100 ft. adjacent to the recently constructed Marmet Lock and Dam banks, the pipe was taking on soil and water. Unable to hold up the compression, the material they used was allowing for a ton of infiltration at the joints. It was clear to US Sewer & Drain, that CIPP was the method of interest to solve the problem. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the project to US Sewer & Drain. They also awarded the job to resin manufacturer Composites One and liner manufacturer Applied Felts to ensure the resin and liner they wanted for the project was developed.



US Sewer & Drain was able to complete the job in a matter of weeks, overcoming delays caused by the river rising too high, which prevented crews from being able to the pipe plug in place. In preparing for the CIPP process, crews applied a pre-liner that stretched through the pipe to help hold back any water. This gave the actual liner time to set up properly. The 1,740-ft liner was brought to the river site in a refrigerated truck. It was able to be installed in three shots, with Bowman noting that it took crews three to four hours to invert the liner for each shot. Each shot took 18 hours to water cure, followed by a cooling down process.



Bowman said the success of the project was due to the crews’ preparation work and coordination. “You have to make sure everything is in order before you start inverting that liner. Because once you start inverting the liner, there’s no turning back,” Bowman said.



About US Sewer & Drain

