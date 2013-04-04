U.S. Sewer & Drain Inc. Now Provides Lateral Pipe Lining Services

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- U.S. Sewer & Drain Inc., one of the most established pipelining companies in the country, announces lateral pipe lining services for commercial properties in Florida. With this new service, people will be able to save time and money by installing a pipe liner inside of the existing sewer with little to no evacuation required. This is much easier than spending the day digging up unnecessary property. For a free estimate on commercial lateral lining repair, please call 800-504-6108.



Using the approved U.S. Sewer Lateral Lining System, homeowners can now repair pipes underground without extensive excavation and property damage. The new system is able to provide property damage relief by using high-quality materials and tools that bear an ANSI/NSF Standard 14 certification. As one of the largest installers of rehabilitation products in North America, U.S. Sewer and Drain employs installers who travel throughout the United States and Canada to spread their high-quality pipelining systems. Per ASTM specifications, the suppliers’ products are tested and approved before being used. Their materials are also durable, lasting over 50 years.



U.S. Sewer and Drain has performed pipelining in Ft. Lauderdale, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. As one of the most important pieces of maintenance engineering, every sewer line in a home needs pipe lining. U.S. Sewer and Drain uses only the latest pipelining technologies when completing a project. One of the newest forms of technology that is used by the company is Trenchless technology. This new technology saves the people money when considering up-front costs for pre-protected pipes. Trenchless technology is beneficial for older buildings and homes because it uses a probe that can be pushed inside the lateral line. The probe then lays a line of fiber soaked in resin that hardens, as it is pulled back. This provides “leak-proofing,” making old pipes stronger and more durable.



About U.S. Sewer & Drain

U.S. Sewer & Drain is the United States leader in sanitary sewer and portable water pipelining industry. For nearly 20 years, the company has used cutting-edge technology to rehabilitate sewer and water lines, repairing them from the inside out. An intricate part in the evolution of the United States Pipelining industry, U.S. Sewer & Drain will meet every expectation of their clients in a timely fashion. As experts in transforming client needs into solutions, the company works with operations around the globe, such as Mexico and Canada. The company is dedicate to leading the pipelining industry into the future.



