U.S. Sewer & Drain Touts the Success of Sea Place Condos Rehabilitation Project

Sea Place is a famous multi-building condominium complex that is located at Longboat Key beach in Florida. The complex has been able to withstand nature’s harsh elements for over thirty years, until the corrosive sea air proved too much for the building. The board members at Sea Place identified a real problem with the sanitary sewer system, so naturally the called U.S. Sewer & Drain to fix the solution. Not only did U.S. Sewer & Drain send representatives to answer the concerns of the board members, the company also performed an “above ground demonstration.”



U.S. Sewer & Drain was able to cut out and reinstate each “tee in” and “sanitary Tee” with robotic air cutting devices that are sent through the lined pipe after completion of the curing process. The company was able to utilize over 15 men to finish the rehabilitation for a period of six months. After completion of the job, U.S. Sewer & Drain left the customer 100% completely satisfied with a newly renovated sanitary sewer stack system. The new system will be able to stand the elements for many years to come.



About U.S. Sewer & Drain

U.S. Sewer & Drain is the United States leader in sanitary sewer and portable water pipelining industry. For nearly 20 years, the company has used cutting-edge technology to rehabilitate sewer and water lines, repairing them from the inside out. An intricate part in the evolution of the United States Pipelining industry, U.S. Sewer & Drain will meet every expectation of their clients in a timely fashion. As experts in transforming client needs into solutions, the company works with operations around the globe, such as Mexico and Canada. The company is dedicate to leading the pipelining industry into the future.



