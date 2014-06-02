Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Skin Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

The market for skin cancer in the US is expected to grow significantly owing to reasons like increasing number of patients and entry of new therapies which are in the pipeline. Additionally, the organic growth of key marketed drugs is also another major factor driving the growth in the US market. Of the different types of skin cancers in the US, Melanoma is the most common. Though this segment accounts for just 5% of the overall US skin cancer market, it is a major factor causing 75% deaths in the region. Also, the US market witnesses a greater use of adjuvant therapy to treat early stage melanoma, as compared to the other regions.



With surgery being along with early detection is by far the most successful method of treating skin cancer in the US, the risk of recurrence in the patients is high. Additionally, the survival rates for the patients with advanced stages of the disease are very low. This has been a major challenge in the US market and companies investing in this space have been continuously researching on various options to improve the survival rates.



US Skin Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of skin cancer in US. Research report covers all drugs being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the US skin cancer drug market based upon development process.



Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in US Skin Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



Number of Skin Cancer Drug in Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 3



Preclinical: 29



Clinical: 5



Phase 0: 1



Phase-I: 29



Phase-I/II: 18



Phase-II: 41



Phase-III: 13



Registered: 4



Marketed: 18



Unknown: 1



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156621/us-skin-cancer-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###