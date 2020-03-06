Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- The U.S small caliber ammunition market size is projected to reach USD 2,330 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 0.76% during the forecast period. This information is published in a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "The U.S Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Caliber (22 LR, 223 Remington, 308 Winchester, 9mm Luger, 357 Magnum, 45 Auto/ACP, 380 ACP, 40 S&W, 38 Special, 30-06 Springfield, 7.62*39, 7.62*54r, 5.45*39, 50 BMG, 6.5 Grendel, 12 Gauge, 44 Magnum, and Others), Casing Type (Brass, Steel, Brass-coated Steel), Bullet Type (Lead, Copper, Brass, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Stores (Large Outlets, Shooting Ranges, and Local/ Niche Shops)), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that the market was worth USD 2,350 million in 2018.



Urgent Need for Handguns & Shotguns for Personal Safety Will Drive Market



In the U.S., citizens are becoming increasingly aware of safety and security as the country is one of the biggest victims of mass shootings. Therefore, the rising concerns regarding personal security are set to propel the U.S. small caliber ammunition market growth during the forthcoming years. The government is also taking several initiatives to train youngsters as well as professionals for firearm safety through different chartered programs, such as the 'Civilian Marksmanship' program.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies operating in the U.S small caliber ammunition market are as follows;



Olin Corporation

Denel SOC Ltd

RAUG Group

Remington Arms Company, LLC.

Hornady

Aguila Ammunition

MAST Technology, Inc.

Sellier & Ballot

VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC.

PPU USA Ammo

Nammo AS

Barnaul Ammunition

FIOCCHI MUNIZIONI SPA

Wolf Performance Ammunition

MESKO

Other key market players



Shotguns and handguns are used the most for personal safety. It is, in turn, causing an increasing demand for calibers that are required in revolvers and pistols. Besides, the rising import activities from all over the world, coupled with increasing production of handguns, would augment market growth in the U.S. Lastly, training courses from shooting ranges and shooting sports competitions are also expected to boost the demand for small ammunition in this region.



What is This Report All About?



Analysis of the future forecast and status of the market.

Comprehensive details regarding the U.S. small caliber ammunition market trends, drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and challenges.

Split the breakdown data by caliber, casting type, bullet type, and distribution channel

9mm Luger Segment to Lead: Growing Demand for Handguns Will Favor Growth



In terms of caliber, the market is divided into 5.45*39, 22 LR, 9mm Luger, 223 Remington, 6.5 Grendel, 308 Winchester, 44 Magnum, 357 Magnum, 40 S&W, 45 Auto/ACP, 30-06 Springfield, 380 ACP, 12 Gauge, 38 Special, 50 BMG, 7.62*54r, 7.62*39, and others. Out of these, at present, the 9mm Luger segment holds the highest U.S. small caliber ammunition market share. It is one of the most used pistol cartridges that is needed in handguns. In the U.S., handguns are used for self-defense, sports shooting, and hunting. Also, the rising demand for pistols for a wide range of applications is accelerating the demand for this type of caliber.



Furthermore, 9mm Luger is a standard caliber that is available in the market in various types, namely, open tip match (OTM), jacketed hollow point (JHP), full metal jackets (FMJ), and others. The FMJ types are used for practicing shooting, while the JHP types are used for self-defense. Apart from that, it is cost-effective. The 223 Remington segment had generated 15.30% U.S. small caliber ammunition market share in 2018.



NovX Ammo Unveils 9mm ARX Engagement: Extreme Self-Defense Ammo



September 2017: NovX Ammo blended copper polymer and stainless steel to launch the 9mm Luger +P and standard pressure Engagement: Extreme Self-Defense cartridges. It is considered to be a lethal combination of bullet technology that is extremely effective. The bullets create devastating wound channels, offer less felt recoil, and fly flatter than lead. It mixes the intellectual properties of a polymer ARX bullet, an aluminum primer base, and Shell Shock Technologies (SST) stainless steel casing. It does not operate on the principle of mushrooming or hydrostatic shock but on Aero and Fluid Dynamics.



