Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sol-Gel Processed Ceramics and Glass -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Sol-Gel Processed Ceramics and Glass Industry
Description
The U.S market for sol-gel processing for ceramics and glass was valued at REDACTED in 2017. The U.S. sol-gel processing for ceramics and glass consumption is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2023. This includes prototype and production quantities as well as sales from companies providing contract research. The U.S. market is currently dominated by structural applications including abrasives, high-temperature related applications and coatings.
The U.S. has become a leader in sol-gel research and development, although historically Japan has been able to commercialize sol-gel technology and market products faster. Competition in Europe is mainly from Germany. U.S. companies involved in sol-gel research and development range in size from small start-up companies to large Fortune 500 corporations. At least 50 U.S. companies are actively pursuing R&D, testing and commercialization of sol-gel-derived products, either for internal use or for external markets. There also are significant numbers of universities working in this area; they are funded by the National Science Foundation, companies or government agencies, while others are looking for
companies to license their technology.
Report Scope:
This report provides an overview and clear understanding of the U.S. and key global sol-gel processing market, with 2017 considered as the base year. Market forecasts are provided through 2023 with a projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2018-2023. Market data values are provided at global and regional levels for all applications of sol-gel processing. Estimated values are based on total revenues of the companies providing sol-gel derived products. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.
The report covers the discussion of technological and economic trends that are affecting the sol-gel processing market for ceramics and glass in the United States. It reviews the historical background of sol-gel processing along with its properties and identifies emerging applications. It explains the major drivers, restraints and regional dynamics of the global sol-gel processing market, trends within the industry and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.
Sol-gel processing applications considered in the report include Optical, Electronics, Structural, Chemical, Biomedical and Other applications. The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape which includes the key strategies and developments adopted by manufacturers and detailed profiles of major market players.
Report Includes:
– 28 data tables and 20 additional tables
– In-depth analysis of sol-gel processing for ceramic and glass for U.S. and key global markets
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Identification of the technological and business issues related to the development and commercial production of sol-gel-derived products
– Evaluation of the factors driving demand for sol-gel processing of ceramics and glass, along with the trends, potential sales and growth forecasts
– Assessment of key companies involved in the development, manufacture and supply of advanced materials and structural ceramic components, including composites
– Examination of competitive landscape which includes the key strategies and developments adopted by manufacturers and detailed profiles of major market players, including Saint-Gobain Industrial Ceramics, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Cabot Corp., and Magna International Inc
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
3M
Business Overview
Business Performance
AJJER LLC
Business Overview
AKZO NOBEL NV
Business Overview
Business Performance
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Business Overview
ASPEN AEROGELS
Business Overview
BASF SE
Business Overview
Business Performance
CABOT CORP.
Business Overview
CALIFORNIA HARDCOATING
Business Overview
CHEMAT TECHNOLOGY
Business Overview
COOPER ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGIES
Business Overview
CORNING
Business Overview
Business Performance
DOWDUPONT
Business Overview
Business Performance
EASTMAN KODAK
Business Overview
FORD MOTOR
Business Overview
FUEL CELL ENERGY
Business Overview
GELEST INC.
Business Overview
HYBRID GLASS TECHNOLOGIES
Business Overview
LIGHT PATH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Business Overview
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Business Overview
Business Performance
MARKETECH INTERNATIONAL
Business Overview
MATECH
Business Overview
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORP.
Business Overview
Business Performance
NEO MATERIAL TECHNOLOGIES
Business Overview
NIPPON SHEET GLASS CO. LTD.
Business Overview
NOKIA BELL LABS
Business Overview
NOVAMIN TECHNOLOGY INC.
Business Overview
OCEAN OPTICS
Business Overview
PHYSICAL OPTICS CORP.
Business Overview
POLYRISE
Business Overview
PORCELAIN INDUSTRIES
Business Overview
PPG INDUSTRIES
Business Overview
Business Performance
RATH INC.
Business Overview
READE ADVANCED MATERIALS
Business Overview
SAINT-GOBAIN
Business Overview
Business Performance
SOLGELWAY
Business Overview
SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Business Overview
SOLVAY SA
Business Overview
Business Performance
TAASI
Business Overview
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
Business Overview
TPL INC.
Business Overview
Chapter 8 List of Abbreviations
Abbreviation
Continued…
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)