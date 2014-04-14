US Steam Shower Supplier Now Offers Products at Affordable Prices

South Lake Tahoe, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- The Bathroom Supply, the largest distributor of steam shower in the United States is now offering it extensive lines of bathroom steam showers and steam shower systems to their customers all over the United States.



This seller of bathroom supply maintains an inventory on site of all top models and brands. Whatever high quality brands and models their customers may require, this company can have the required items delivered promptly. They also have the right connections with the manufacturers of these bathroom supplies that enable them to facilitate the deliveries of the required items.



The Bathroom Supply is not just a reseller. They also provide bathroom remodeling services for many years. Because of their extensive experience in recommending the right bathroom supplies, they naturally evolved into a service business that provides renovation services for bathrooms.



This company ensures the satisfaction of their customers with the products and services they provide. They will never ship their customer a repacked product. This company believes that their customers deserve 100% top quality products all the time.



They will never deliver a defective product to a customer. This company strictly practices quality control. For instance, when a customer receives a damaged bathroom vanity, they will readily replace it with a brand new one. They also provide a 3-year warranty on all of the items they sell.



About The Bathroom Supply

The Bathroom Supply is based in Southern California. This company is the largest distributor of bathroom supplies in the United States. Their specialties are luxury steam showers, and whirlpool bathtubs. The company’s main focus is to provide their customers the best quality bathroom products at the lowest prices in the market.



Contact Details



Melvin Rhodes

Phone: 703 659 9203

Website address: http://www.thebathroomsupply.com