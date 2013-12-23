US Steel Industry Set for Robust Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- US steel industry is one of the world's largest steel industries in terms of both production and consumption. The country ranked third globally in 2012 with 5.7% share in crude steel production. The industry has benefited from soaring steel demand in the automobile and construction sectors. Moreover, the cost effective and highly efficient steel making technologies worked as a catalyst and uplifted the US steel demand in the international markets. The US steel industry has been playing an important role in the overall economic development. This can be attributed to the increased production and consumption level in the steel industry. Further, crude steel production is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% during 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “US Steel Industry Outlook to 2017”, which is spread over in 125 pages, is an outcome of comprehensive research and unbiased analysis of the US steel industry and its various segments to present a clear picture of the past and present market trends. It evaluates the existing market opportunities in relation with the factors driving steel demand.



The report has studied the US steel industry in terms of production, consumption, export and import scenario, steel demand analysis, pricing analysis etc. Further, product-wise production and consumption has been discussed including long products, flat products and seamless tubes with forecast till 2017. The report covers the further break up of long products production into concrete reinforcing bars, bars and wire rods and flat products into electrical sheet & strip, tinmill and other metallic coated sheet & strip. In addition, the consumption section in the report covers the consumption by type of product, which represents that flat products account for the major share in total steel consumption in the country. Further, the report covers the finished steel consumption by product including stainless steel sheet or strip, plate, bar, rod and wire.



Our comprehensive study also covers the information about steel demand analysis in various sectors including construction, automobiles, energy, container, defense and security etc. in addition, the report covers the steel pricing analysis including steel spot prices and average scrap prices. Besides this, the research includes trends and drivers prevailing in the US steel industry.



Additionally, the competitive landscape segment in the report mainly focuses on key industry players and provides valuable information about their business description together with financial analysis.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Construction sector Dominates Steel Consumption in United States.

- US Apparent Steel Consumption Set to Surge at 6% CAGR.

- Flat Products Dominates the US Steel Production.

- US Shale Gas Revolution Supporting Growth in Steel Industry.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM638.htm



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