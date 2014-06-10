US Tablet PC Shipments Is Expected to Reach 71.6 Million Units by 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The Tablet PC shipment in the U.S. was 34.2 million units in 2012 and is expected to grow to 71.6 million units by 2018, at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2012 to 2018. In 2010, iOS based tablet PCs held the largest share, accounting for more than 80% of the overall U.S. tablet PC market. However, Android based tablet PC shipment is expected to surpass the shipment of iOS based tablet PCs by 2017.



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The U.S. tablet PC market is mainly driven by the growing demand from consumers for technologically advanced products. Moreover, smaller size compared to laptops, better battery life, and multi-tasking ability enables the use of tablet PCs in number of applications. In addition, there is growing demand for tablet PCs, especially from business enterprises as these devices are adapted for business software such as CRM, business intelligence and dashboards.



The study provides assessment of the U.S. tablet PC market based on intended use, screen size, interface (operating platform and user interface) and retail channel. In terms of screen size, tablet PCs with screen size ranging between 9.6" and 11" is the largest selling segment, with more than 25 million tablet PCs sold in 2012 in the U.S. Despite being the largest segment, the share of tablet PCs in this category is decreasing considerably with the growing popularity of tablet PCs having smaller screen size of 8 inch and below. Tablet PCs in the U.S. has higher traction from individual customers who buy the product for their personal use, whereas the business and corporate use segment still has comparatively lower penetration. However, with the fast growing mobile workforce in the U.S., the corporate use segment is expected to be the fastest growing end use segment at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2012 to 2018.



The sale of tablet PCs through internet was high initially since the first tablet - iPad was available for sale primarily on the company website and few selective retail outlets. With the introduction of new tablet PCs by different manufacturers, the sale of tablets through retail outlets, especially mass retailers and specialty stores is expected to grow rapidly in the near future.



There is variance in price with regards to intended use of tablet PCs. The overall average selling price (ASP) of tablet computers bought for business and corporate use intent is computed to be higher as compared to tablets bought for personal use intent. The higher ASP of business and corporate intent devices is largely due to the need of better processing speed and larger data storage capacities.



The research report on the U.S. tablet PC market is specially designed to analyze the demand of tablet PCs in the U.S. market along with growth trends and future outlook. This research study provides in-depth analysis of the on-going developments, factors driving and restraining the sale of tablet PCs in the U.S. along with market estimates and forecasts provided for eight years for various market segments based on screen size, intended use, user interface, and distribution channel.



The sub-segments covered under each of these categories include



By intended use



Personal use

BYOD (Bring your own device)

Business use

Corporate use

Professional use



By interface



By platform

iOS

Blackberry

Windows

Android

Others

By user interface

Command line interface

Graphic user interface

Auditory interface



By screen size



Below 8"

8" to 9.5"

9.6" to 11"

11.1" and above



By distribution channel



Store based

Mass retailers

Specialty stores

Distributors

Others

Non-store based

Internet

Teleshopping

Tablet PC Accessories

Chargers

AV cables

Key board and docking stations

Screen protectors

Case and covers

Cradle/Stand

Stylus

Reading lights

Others



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