Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- According to the new market research report "US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market by Product (Devices, Consumables) Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Procedures & Patients (Guillain Syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, Cryoglobulinemia), End Users Covid-19 Impact - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market"



50 - Tables

33 - Figures

123 - Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87153046



The Growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements. However, factors such as the high cost of apheresis devices and therapeutic plasma exchange procedures and installation of apheresis devices through a rental model are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



By product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market



Based on products, the market is segmented into devices and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of these products, the increasing number of therapeutic plasma exchange procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for TPE procedures.



By technology, the centrifugation technology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of technology, the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market has been segmented into centrifugation and membrane separation. The centrifugation technology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest rate of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components



By indication, the neurological disorders segment accounted for the largest share of the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.



On the basis of indication, the market has been segmented into neurological disorders, renal disorders, hematologic disorders, metabolic disorders, and other indications. In 2019, the neurological disorders segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence and incidence of neurological diseases in the geriatric population, increasing awareness about the treatment of neurological diseases using plasma exchange, and rising investments by key players for R&D on the new application areas of therapeutic plasma exchange in the treatment of neurological disorders.



Get 10% Customization Research Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=87153046



On the basis of end user, the hospitals and transfusion centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end users, the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market has been segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of therapeutic apheresis in the treatment of various diseases, growing indications of therapeutic apheresis, and rising awareness of apheresis as a therapy.



The prominent players in the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market are Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Medicap Clinic GmbH (Germany), and Infomed (Switzerland).