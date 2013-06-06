U.S. Unemployment Trends and Statistics Now Presented on AboutUnemployment.org

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- AboutUnemployment.org, a resource for information regarding unemployment data and benefits, recently announced the launch of new research that discusses unemployment statistics across the nation. The statistics provided in the report aim to educate readers about three areas of the unemployment crisis: rates, compensation, and trends for the rest of the year.



In Rates of Unemployment, AboutUnemployment.org informs readers about the states that have the highest and lowest unemployment percentages. A new report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on May 17, 2013 revealed that Nebraska and North Dakota have the least amount of unemployed individuals with 3.3 percent and 3.8 percent respectively, while Michigan and Indiana have the highest number of unemployed workers at 8.5 percent and 8.7 percent respectively.



The research also provides details about unemployment compensation. In this section, unemployed workers can obtain information about conditions that need to be met in order to receive benefits. Even though all state governments will assist their citizens if they become unemployed, each state has its own formula for calculating the amount of unemployment benefits a person is entitled to.



The last segment of the publication talks about the unemployment outlook for America in 2013. According to AboutUnemployment.org, the job market has been quite hopeful, but the future remains uncertain.



“The American economy has continued to improve during the first six months of 2013, but unemployment remains a major concern in the United States,” stated AboutUnemployment.org. “[The United States economy is] experiencing what is called a ‘jobless’ recovery – an economic recovery where the economy as a whole improves, but the unemployment rate remains high or continues to increase.”



Individuals who wish to learn more about the United States’ 2013 unemployment statistics can visit AboutUnemployment.org for more information.



About AboutUnemployment.org

AboutUnemployment.org is a leading website that remains dedicated to providing people with all the information they need to successfully apply for unemployment benefits. The website offers support to individuals who need help with getting through the tough period where someone cannot get employment. AboutUnemployment.org lists unemployment resources and benefits by state, as well as information about the highest- and lowest-paying states. For more information, please visit http://www.aboutunemployment.org