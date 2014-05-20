U.S. Vaccine Market Is Expected to Reach USD 17.4 Billion by 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- U.S. Vaccine Market is estimated to be worth USD 12.8 billion in 2012 and is further expected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2012 to 2018. Human vaccine segment occupies about 80% of the U.S. vaccine market.



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U.S. will continue to lead the global vaccine market due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases in humans and animals, and advancement in biotechnology in the region. Short functional shelf life of certain vaccines will have negative impact on the market growth, but huge product pipeline of the multinational firms will overcome this concern and will drive the future growth of the market.



Pediatric vaccine segment in the U.S. human vaccine market enjoys high share as well as high growth rate due to government compulsion for child immunization. Adult & adolescent vaccine market is expected to grow moderately over the next six years due to rising awareness and increasing vaccination for human papillomavirus (HPV) and such other viral diseases.



Livestock vaccine is the leading segment of the overall U.S. animal vaccine market accounting for 58.1% in 2012 due to more organized dairy sector and increased awareness towards prevention of infectious diseases in cattle. Bovine vaccine market is the largest revenue generating segment of the overall Livestock vaccine market in 2012 due to rising vaccination to protect breeding animals against infectious diseases. Together feline vaccine and canine vaccine accounted for about 95.1% of the overall U.S. companion animal vaccine market in 2011.



In 2011, overall leading producers of human vaccine for the U.S. market were Sanofi-Aventis, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi-Pasture and Novartis. The leading producers of animal vaccine for the U.S. market includes Pfizer Animal Health, Merial (Sanofi-Aventis), Intervet/Schering-Plough (Merck) and Novartis Animal Health.



This report helps to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the U.S. Vaccine market and sub-markets in the next six years. The report provides extensive analysis of the U.S. vaccine market, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the U.S. vaccine market structure. The report has segregated the U.S. vaccine industry in terms of its product type. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2012 through 2018 in terms of value in USD million.



Segments Analyzed



U.S. vaccine market- by Product



Human vaccine



Pediatric Vaccines

Adult & Adolescent vaccine

Other human vaccine



Animal vaccine



Livestock vaccine



Bovine vaccine

Porcine vaccine

Ovine vaccine



Companion animal vaccine



Feline vaccine

Canine vaccine

Equine vaccine

Other animal vaccine



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