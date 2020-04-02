US Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Growth : B. Braun Vet Care, Ethicon Inc., Jørgen KRUUSE A/S, GerMedUSA Inc., Jorgensen Laboratories, Neogen Corporation Inc, Med

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Growing awareness regarding animal healthcare as well as increasing pets adoption across the United States may propel the US veterinary surgical instruments market size over the forthcoming time span. Increasing frequency of the zoonotic diseases as well as growing pet health concerns are projected to emerge as some of the most prominent factors propelling the US veterinary surgical instruments industry expansion.



Pet owners are spending greater amount of money on their pets due to growing implementation of advanced healthcare services for pets and livestock animals across the United States. In 2017, as per the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, 68% of the families across the United States owned a pet, primarily owing to the development in pet owners' economic condition and increasing disposable income.

According to a GMI report, the US veterinary surgical instruments market size will reach US $660 Million by 2025; Growing at a CAGR of more than 4.4% in the given forecast period.



Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4364



Additionally, the United States is experiencing a growing need for veterinary visits and surgical procedures for pets triggered by rising food borne disease awareness and a plethora of other health threats. This has further increased implementation of veterinary surgical instruments among veterinarians, which should further impel the market growth over the forthcoming years.



The end user segment of veterinary clinics is projected to reach up to $365.4 million over the projected time span. This is owing to the growing population of veterinary clinics across the United States that are consistently working towards widescale commercialization of the services they provide, augmenting veterinary clinics segment revenue growth during the forecast timespan.



Additionally, availability of trained veterinary surgeons across these facilities should further boost the US veterinary surgical instruments market share. Moreover, increasing awareness about health of animals as well as growing infrastructure to offer pet owners advanced therapies would substantially expedite the veterinary clinics segment expansion over the forecast time span.



The animal type segment of small and medium animals was estimated to be worth over $318.0 million back in 2018. Dogs, cats, pigs, mice, rats and guinea pigs fall under the small and medium animals segment. The substantial growth witnessed in the small and medium animal segment is due to surging efficient animal care demand and increasing pet ownership. Additionally, growth in the disposable income of people is expected to further propel the US veterinary surgical instruments market revenue growth.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4364



In 2018, the application segment of orthopedic surgery was estimated to hold a significant market stake of 21.2%, primarily due to growing frequency of musculoskeletal disorders in companion and farm animals. Joint and skeletal ailments are very common musculoskeletal disorders found mostly in dogs.

Long term treatment is a necessary factor to treat musculoskeletal disorders, when taken into consideration their rising prevalence, this should increase the requirement for orthopedic surgery, further driving the US veterinary surgical instruments market outlook during the projected time frame.

The product segment of surgical scissors is projected to experience a substantial growth of 4.0% during the forthcoming years, further propelling the market growth over the forecast time span. The increasing demand for surgical scissors in the future is attributed to their applications and usage across various medical verticals, which includes research applications and medical surgeries.



Browse Report Summary @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/us-veterinary-surgical-instruments-market



Surgical scissors are offered in number of different sizes and shapes to address a varied array of surgical approaches, which makes it more user friendly and efficient to use. Growing demand of surgical scissors should further increase the product application demand, eventually driving momentous growth into the US veterinary surgical instruments market share by 2025.



More insightful info: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/us-veterinary-surgical-instruments-market-size-2019-outlook-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-report-by-2025-2019-11-20



Some of the most prominent players in the US veterinary surgical instruments industry are BMT Medizintechnik GmbH, B. Braun Vet Care, Ethicon Inc., Jørgen KRUUSE A/S, GerMedUSA Inc., Jorgensen Laboratories, Neogen Corporation Inc, Medtronic, Steris and Sklar Inc.



According to the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the US veterinary surgical instruments market is predicted to surpass revenue valuation of $660 million by 2025.