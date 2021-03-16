U.S. Wheat Flour Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 27 Bn by 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- U.S. Wheat Flour Market: Introduction



A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the U.S. wheat flour market includes industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the U.S. wheat flour market is estimated to be valued over US$ 22.5 Bn in 2020, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 1.9%, to reach US$ 27 Bn by 2030.



Growing Quest for Health Enhancing Foods Benefitting Wheat Flour Market in U.S.

Due to increasing awareness of benefits of protein diets, high protein diet intake has increased in the U.S. Customers have become more health-conscious and are searching for foods products that are rich in nutrients. Since protein is known to be the best nutrient, high protein for good health is favored by consumers. Products such as breakfast cereals, frozen snacks, bakery foods, and many others are high protein diets that are becoming favorable to customers. Wheat flour is a vital source of protein that has a high protein content and provides health benefits, such as muscle strengthening, digestibility improvement, and others. The trend of high protein intake has been on the market for a long time and would be beneficial to the U.S. market for wheat flour.



The demand for wheat flour is also driven by the growing organic food product demand across the globe. Consumers' consumption trend is changing to balanced and organic foods, which subsequently affects food demand. Wheat flour is one of the world's most widely used ingredients for cooking. High consumption of organic food has contributed to the increase in organic wheat flour production.



Food Processing Giants in U.S. Creating Growth Opportunities for Wheat Flour Manufacturers



Significant opportunities exist for wheat flour manufacturers in the country as more than a third of world's top 50 food & beverages companies are headquartered in the U.S. Demographic development and ever-evolving tastes and lifestyles make wheat flour companies eager to join the U.S. food processing industry.



The rising food processing industry, along with the bakery and confectionery industry in the U.S., creates ample opportunities for wheat flour manufacturers, as a large share of wheat flour is consumed by the bakery and confectionery segment.



Demand of Fortified Flour Generating Lucrative Opportunities



Wheat is among the most essential component of diets in most of the countries of the world. Thus, fortification with micronutrients during the processing of flour is a very efficient way of supplying iron, zinc, folic acid, vitamin B12 or vitamin A; for instance, to a large population. Thus, wheat flour manufacturers are focusing on providing fortified wheat flours to cater to the demand of health conscious consumers. Rising awareness regarding nutrient loss during the milling of flours is increasing the demand for fortified wheat flours by consumers as well as processed food manufacturers.



