U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2022 -- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chattanooga, TN based U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.74 billion in 2020 to over $1.94 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income declined from $18.55 million in 2020 to $10.87 million in 2021.



On February 9, 2022, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Among other items, U.S. Xpress reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.08, missing consensus estimates by $0.20.



Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) declined from $6.23 per share in early January 2022 to as low as $2.54 per share on May 9, 2022



Those who purchased shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.