US$3 Billion, Polyolefin Catalyst Market to Grow Exponentially over 2020-2026 : NEOS Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Clariant, Evonik Industries, DuPont

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Based on classification, the market is divided into polypropylene, HDPE and LLDPE. Among these classifications, the polypropylene segment led the polyolefin catalyst market in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of revenue over the coming years.



With respect to application, the polyolefin catalyst market is bifurcated into injection molding, blow molding, film, fiber and others. The other segment includes sheet, foam, etc. Foamed plastics are also called expanded plastics and polymers and have played a very key role in everyday life. Plastic sheets made of polyolefins could also be easily scored to produce three-dimensional packaging products.



Under single site catalyst, metallocene is a very effective metal catalyst. The segment held the largest share among the two single site catalyst with over 65% of the polyolefin catalyst market share in 2018. The metallocene catalyst has many advantages over the conventional polymerization techniques. It results in pure, and reliable resins with well-defined properties.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. W.R. Grace

2. Univation Technologies, LLC

3. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

4. Sud-Chemie India Pvt., Ltd

5. Johnson Matthey Inc.

6. China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Group)

7. TOHO Titanium Company Limited

8. PQ corporation

9. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.I

10. NEOS Group

11. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

12. Clariant AG

13. Evonik Industries

14. DuPont

15. DORF-KETAL Chemicals India Private Limited



With respect to catalyst, the polyolefin catalyst market is segmented into Zeigler Natta, single site catalyst and chromium. Among these, single site catalyst held a market share of over 10% in 2018 and shall grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the assessment period.



From a regional frame of reference, the LATAM polyolefin catalyst market held a share of over 4.2% in 2018. Additionally, the Middle East and Africa polyolefin catalyst market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the assessment period.



The Middle East will strengthen its position by leveraging the largest export production capabilities globally. The presence of a sophisticated oil and gas infrastructure shall positively attribute to the polyolefin catalyst market growth.



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global industry.



