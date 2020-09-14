USA and UK Citizens Can Now Obtain New Zealand ETA in a Day via Mobile Phone

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- ETA New Zealand is pleased to announce that the USA and UK citizens can now obtain New Zealand ETA through their mobile phones in just one day. New Zealand eTA (NZeTA) is a newly introduced electronic travel authorization launched by the Immigration Authority of the Government of New Zealand in July 2019. The newly obtained ETA remains valid for 2 years with an option for multiple visits. Applicants from the USA and the UK can now apply for an NZeTA via their mobile phones, tablets, laptops and computers. Once approved, applicants will receive the ETA to their email inboxes. The online process is quick and requires applicants to fill an online application form. It just takes 5 minutes or less to fill the online application and once the payment is made, the eTA will be issued within 48-72 hours.



The online form needs very few details such as the name, surname, date of birth, passport details, contact information and declaration of health and character. The below link offers important information about the online visa specifications about who can enter and who cannot; and other important notes. Before applying online, applicants must ensure that their passport and email are valid, purpose of visit is legitimate, information about their stay upon arrival, and a legitimate payment mode. The site also offers very useful information for those coming by cruise ship. For those who need assistance with the application process, the travel executives here are available 24/7 365 days to assist them with the process and answer any queries related to their travel to NZ.



To know more visit https://www.newzealandvisaeta.com/visa/



