USA Arts and Crafts Consumer Market 2014

Researchmoz provider of premium market research report announces the addition of "The Arts and Crafts Consumer - US - January 2014" to its store
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- There is a core audience of arts and crafts consumers,generally women aged 18-34. Yet marketers have plentiful opportunities to attract new audiences. Parents, younger men, unskilled crafters and consumers selling arts and crafts online are just some examples. Marketers can engage with and increase their share of consumers by understanding the specific needs of these individuals.
This report looks at the following areas:
- How has the expanded role of the internet changed crafting landscape?
- Are there any unique ways to stand out among parents?
- How can marketers help expand the core audience?
- How can marketers engage with less “serious” crafters?
The US arts and crafts market has historically served a niche audience of mostly young women and more dedicated crafters: those who craft frequently, have a wide repertoire of activities, and consider themselves highly skilled. However, many opportunities exist to cast a wider net and attract more atypical audiences who exhibit basic interest in crafting.
The implication is that new audiences are opening up for marketers; young men and homeowners might find and share arts and crafts ideas online, for example. The core audience of arts and crafters is also changing as the rise has helped many dedicated crafters open a small business of their own. Marketers who can meet these new needs of the changing arts and crafts audience have an opportunity to engage with a large and growing market.
Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources – consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Executive Summary
62.5 million consumers made arts and crafts in 2012
Figure 1: The crafting community in the US, by type of craft, 2012
Participation in arts/crafts leisure hobbies increasing
Figure 2: Numbers of consumers participating in select arts/crafts leisure activities/hobbies, 2009-13
Young women are the core arts and crafts consumer
Figure 3: Arts and/or crafts made in the last 12 months, by gender and age, October 2013
Parents twice as likely as the average to make arts and crafts
Figure 4: Types of art and crafts made in the last 12 months, by parents with children and age, October 2013
One third of crafters make crafts six or more times per year
Figure 5: Frequency of making art and crafts, October 2013
Majority of consumers make arts and crafts from scratch
Figure 6: Method of making art and crafts, October 2013
Making arts and crafts to give as gifts is a common motivation
Figure 7: Given handmade art/crafts to family/friends as gifts, by gender and age, October 2013
Social media is a useful resource for parents
Figure 8: Usefulness of social media posts to making a new art/craft– Useful, by parents with children and age, October 2013
Half of those with basic skills looking to learn
Figure 9: Reasons for making arts and crafts, by basic skills for making art and crafts, October 2013
What we think
Issues and Insights
How has the expanded role of the internet changed crafting landscape?
The issues
The implication: online resources allow marketers to cater directly to specific needs
Are there any unique ways to stand out among parents?
The issues
The implication: marketing to parents should focus on how crafting is good for them
How can marketers help expand the core audience?
The issues
The implication: there are multiple opportunities to attract less common audiences
How can marketers engage with less “serious” crafters?
Issues:
Insight: consumers are eager to learn
Trend Application
Trend: The Man in the Mirror
Trend: Objectify
Mintel futures trend: Old Gold
Size of Consumer Market for Arts and Crafts
Key points
Participation in some leisure hobbies increases 2009-13
Figure 10: Numbers of consumers participating in select arts/crafts leisure activities/hobbies, 2009-13
62.5 million consumers made arts and crafts in 2012
Figure 11: Size of crafting community in the US, 2012
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit : http://www.researchmoz.us/the-arts-and-crafts-consumer-us-january-2014-report.html
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