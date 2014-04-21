USA Arts and Crafts Consumer Market 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- There is a core audience of arts and crafts consumers,generally women aged 18-34. Yet marketers have plentiful opportunities to attract new audiences. Parents, younger men, unskilled crafters and consumers selling arts and crafts online are just some examples. Marketers can engage with and increase their share of consumers by understanding the specific needs of these individuals.



This report looks at the following areas:

- How has the expanded role of the internet changed crafting landscape?

- Are there any unique ways to stand out among parents?

- How can marketers help expand the core audience?

- How can marketers engage with less “serious” crafters?



The US arts and crafts market has historically served a niche audience of mostly young women and more dedicated crafters: those who craft frequently, have a wide repertoire of activities, and consider themselves highly skilled. However, many opportunities exist to cast a wider net and attract more atypical audiences who exhibit basic interest in crafting.



The implication is that new audiences are opening up for marketers; young men and homeowners might find and share arts and crafts ideas online, for example. The core audience of arts and crafters is also changing as the rise has helped many dedicated crafters open a small business of their own. Marketers who can meet these new needs of the changing arts and crafts audience have an opportunity to engage with a large and growing market.



Table of Content

Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources – consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms



Executive Summary

62.5 million consumers made arts and crafts in 2012

Figure 1: The crafting community in the US, by type of craft, 2012

Participation in arts/crafts leisure hobbies increasing

Figure 2: Numbers of consumers participating in select arts/crafts leisure activities/hobbies, 2009-13

Young women are the core arts and crafts consumer

Figure 3: Arts and/or crafts made in the last 12 months, by gender and age, October 2013

Parents twice as likely as the average to make arts and crafts

Figure 4: Types of art and crafts made in the last 12 months, by parents with children and age, October 2013

One third of crafters make crafts six or more times per year

Figure 5: Frequency of making art and crafts, October 2013

Majority of consumers make arts and crafts from scratch

Figure 6: Method of making art and crafts, October 2013

Making arts and crafts to give as gifts is a common motivation

Figure 7: Given handmade art/crafts to family/friends as gifts, by gender and age, October 2013

Social media is a useful resource for parents

Figure 8: Usefulness of social media posts to making a new art/craft– Useful, by parents with children and age, October 2013

Half of those with basic skills looking to learn

Figure 9: Reasons for making arts and crafts, by basic skills for making art and crafts, October 2013

What we think



Issues and Insights

How has the expanded role of the internet changed crafting landscape?

The issues

The implication: online resources allow marketers to cater directly to specific needs

Are there any unique ways to stand out among parents?

The issues

The implication: marketing to parents should focus on how crafting is good for them

How can marketers help expand the core audience?

The issues

The implication: there are multiple opportunities to attract less common audiences

How can marketers engage with less “serious” crafters?

Issues:

Insight: consumers are eager to learn



Trend Application

Trend: The Man in the Mirror

Trend: Objectify

Mintel futures trend: Old Gold



Size of Consumer Market for Arts and Crafts

Key points

Participation in some leisure hobbies increases 2009-13

Figure 10: Numbers of consumers participating in select arts/crafts leisure activities/hobbies, 2009-13

62.5 million consumers made arts and crafts in 2012

Figure 11: Size of crafting community in the US, 2012



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit : http://www.researchmoz.us/the-arts-and-crafts-consumer-us-january-2014-report.html



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