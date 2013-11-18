USA Best Books Awards Honors Alcoholism/Recovery Book About Relapse

Burlington, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Burlington, Wis., – Every Silver Lining Has a Cloud: Relapse and the Symptoms of Sobriety has been recognized as an Award-Winning Finalist in the Health: Addiction/Recovery category of the 2013 USA Best Book Awards, sponsored by USA Book News. Using startling statistics and fresh medical discoveries interwoven with his personal account of the disease of alcoholism, author Scott Stevens relays the symptoms of sobriety, key stressors that lead to relapse and success factors that help keep relapse at bay. The result is an award-winning non-fiction book with a unique, bold take on sobriety and is a must-read for alcoholics in any stage of recovery and their loved ones.



According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 21.9 percent of women and 42.3 percent of men have three or more drinks on a “typical drinking day.” Every person with an alcohol use disorder affects, on average, another eight people. Alcohol is the leading drug of abuse in the United States and the third-leading cause of death. Nine of ten ex-drinkers relapse: Stevens answers 'Why would anyone return to the misery?'



Many recovery books are written either like clinical texts or they're by accredited experts, not alcoholics. Stevens is a health writer with more than 120 alcoholism articles, archived on his site, alcohologist.com. However, with Every Silver Lining Has a Cloud: Relapse and the Symptoms of Sobriety, he admits he's had to “eat his own cooking.” A mutual fund executive by day, Stevens once had a two-liters-a-day whiskey problem. “I wanted to tell how relapse feels. You don't need a Ph.D. to read it. I felt it was important to include real experience plus the clinical research. Using my own story let me say to alcoholics, 'I'm just like you. I have been through the emotions, from anger to joy, before and after quitting.' The message in the back third of the book gives compelling medical reasons to not drink in the first place and why non-alcoholics should care. The material leading up to it is research I wish I knew during my struggles.”



About USA Book News

USA Book News, the premier magazine featuring mainstream and independent publishing houses, announced the 2013 USA Best Books Awards honorees Nov. 14. Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of USA Book News, said the 10th annual contest yielded over 1,500 entries. “The results represent a phenomenal mix of books and traversed the publishing landscape: St. Martin’s Press, Random House, Simon & Schuster, Penguin, and hundreds of independents.” Stevens is an independent author. Keen adds, “Our success begins with the enthusiastic participation of authors and publishers and continues with our distinguished panel of industry judges with extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise.”



Contact: Scott Stevens, (262) 332-9366

Email: Scott@alcohologist.com