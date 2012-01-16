USA Beverage Packaging Forecasts - New Market Report Now Available

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "USA Beverage Packaging Forecasts"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Extracted from Canadean's Global Packaging Service, the USA Beverage Packaging extract provides beverage consumption data by beverage category, pack type, pack material and individual pack size.
Produced in Excel pivot tables (available for immediate download) and measured in both million litres and million units, the USA data includes:
- Beverage category - beer, packaged water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea, iced/rtd coffee, sports drinks and energy drinks
- Pack size - 74 individual pack sizes from 6cl to 5,000cl
- Pack type - 10 types of packaging including bag in box, bottle, can, carton and pouch
- Pack material - 9 types including board, glass, metal and PET
- Refillable vs non-refillable (for glass and PET)
- Carbonation indicator
- Serving size - single serve (up to 60cl), multi serve (61cl plus)
- Data horizon - 2000 to 2010 actuals, plus 2011 to 2016 forecasts
Key Highlights
Beer and individual Soft Drinks beverage categories covered
Beverage consumption volumes measured in million litres and million units, by pack size, type and material
Refillable vs non-refillable volumes (for glass and PET)
Carbonation indicator
Serving size - single serve (up to 60cl), multi serve (61cl plus)
2000 to 2010 actuals, plus 2011 to 2016 forecasts
Scope
This report provides beverage consumption data by beverage category, pack type, pack material and individual pack size.
Reasons to get this Report
Produced by Canadean, USA Beverage Packaging provides an in depth understanding of packaging trends in the market.
Includes 289 lines of beverage consumption data (historical and forecasts to 2016) by category, pack type, pack material and individual pack size.
Data also measured in million units, useful when calculating raw material requirements as part of the packaging production process.
