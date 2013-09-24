Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of USA Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 USA Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the USA cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The cider market is growing strongly, mirroring the rapid gains of the craft beer market.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

2012's growth was driven by combination of the expanding consumer base and wider range of offerings produced by major industry players.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The US Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the USA cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

Cider is attracting a variety of consumers, including those who don't like beer or wine, those who are looking for a more natural beverage than beer, and particularly those who have gluten intolerance that cannot digest beer.



The variety of flavours that cider offers is a driver of its growth, many brewers are offering variety packs and different flavours.



Consumers are becoming more curious and looking for new and exciting products to try. In many places throughout the United States, consumers have access to flavours from around the world, causing a surge in curiosity.



Cider consumers are very similar to craft beer consumers and the recent spike in craft beer demand is positively affecting cider's growth.



Imports account for around 20% of the market and are dominated by brands from the UK and Ireland.



Key Highlights

The cider market is growing strongly, mirroring the rapid gains of the craft beer market.



Fruit flavoured ciders are becoming increasingly popular, as are pear based products.



There are several ciders being offered by the major industry players in the already strong beer market in the USA. The strong positions and reputations of these major players such as A-BInBev and Boston Beer have greatly benefited the performance of their cider brands.



Cider growth rates will remain in the double- digits moving forward.



The top three brands represented 60% of the market in 2012. This is expected to decline in 2013 because of the arrival of new brands



Companies Mentioned



VERMONT HARD CIDER COMPANY , Green Mountain Cider Company, RNSBY'S PUB DRAFT CIDER LTD, Hornsby's Pub Draft Cider Ltd, MINOR CIDER COMPANIES ,Original Sin Corporation ,The California Cider Company



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141609/usa-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###