USA Corporations Expand Pharma R&D Spending

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- There is a new wave of pharma R&D spending happening globally - and particularly when it comes to companies in the US. While there is now limited scope for investing in R&D relating to generic medicines, due to the hot competition around these products, opportunities exist in many other areas, from specialist medicines to biologics. There are many US corporations that have the resources and facilities to focus on this in-house but others don't, which is why we are beginning to see a trend emerging in R&D spending towards outsourcing. R&D and manufacturing processes tend to have a lot of fixed costs, which is why they can be off-putting to handle internally and why there is now enthusiasm to invest in outsourcing them. As a result, companies that specialize in drug innovation and manufacturing are becoming increasingly popular - and this is where a sizable chunk of expanded pharma R&D spending is likely to end up this year.



R&D jobs in pharma continue to expand in numbers, as many more opportunities exist in this field, whether that is working in-house for a corporation or as part of a specific innovation and manufacturing business. This is a great time for talented people to take a career-defining next step where R&D jobs in pharma are concerned, which is why EPM Scientific provides such extensive candidate support. The firm has also partnered with many different businesses within life sciences over the years, from agile disruptors to global pharma brands, ensuring a range of hiring options for each one thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. It's not just in R&D jobs in pharma where the team at EPM Scientific has expertise, as the firm also provides specialist recruitment support in many other vital fields, including medical affairs, clinical development, commercial, regulatory, safety/pharmacovigilance and medical communications.



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and has grown into a leading specialist in life sciences recruitment with extensive resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals built up over the years. The firm also has extensive reach that includes most major cities across the US, from New York to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This nationwide coverage is complemented by an international connection, as the team in the USA is also integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. On top of that, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Crucial to the firm's development, in the US and globally, has been investing in its own people - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as R&D jobs in pharma there are many other roles available via the firm today including Clinical Specialist, Principal Scientist and Key Account Manager.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



