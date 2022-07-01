USA Hiring Boom in Clinical Operations Recruitment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- Clinical operations is an area of recruitment currently experiencing a significant boom, especially when it comes to the Internet of Things (IoT). In fact, the latest set of figures shows that clinical operations companies in the US saw the largest growth in IoT roles in the three months ending in February this year when compared to 2021. The numbers show that there are some parts of the world that are funneling more cash into developing IoT infrastructure and ability than others - and North America is right up there, especially in the clinical operations sector. In the three months to February 2021, 46.9% of all IoT clinical trial job ads related to the US. By the end of the same time period this year the percentage figure had increased to 54.6%. The figures show just how dominant the US has become in terms of IoT hiring among clinical operations companies.



When it comes to clinical operations careers, the opportunities that exist are increasingly diversifying thanks to the role that innovation like IoT has to play in the work being carried out. As a leading specialist recruiter to the life sciences sector, EPM Scientific has been supporting individuals in clinical operations careers - and the organizations developing them - since the firm was first established in 2012. Today, the firm offers a comprehensive spectrum of life sciences hiring support that includes not only those roles that relate to clinical operations careers but also many other vital fields, including clinical development, medical affairs, safety/pharmacovigilance, legal and compliance, regulatory and commercial. The firm is well resourced in supporting both candidates and companies, with a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals to call on as well as a robust network of industry contacts. The team uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to deliver options for every hiring need.



Clinical operations careers opportunities are nationwide in the US, which is why EPM Scientific has developed an extensive reach across the country. This includes most major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the US also benefits from being part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, adding a vital global connection. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the life sciences sector is increasingly driven by technological change, it's vital for every business to have strong human resources. This is something that EPM Scientific focuses on internally too, investing heavily in its own people. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as roles that relate to clinical operations careers there are many other jobs available via the firm today, including Senior Manager [Marketing Analytics], Safety Analyst & Programmer and Project Engineer.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA partners

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.