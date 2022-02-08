USA Management Started Lifeguard Services

Roswell, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2022 -- USA Management started providing lifeguard services across all states in the USA. USA Management provides services like certified lifeguards trained in aquatic facility safety, emergency medical technicians, resort safety, water park safety as well as open water and beach rescue, American Heart CPR, AED, and Oxygen administration.



USA Management's highly trained, certified, and skilled guards can recognize swimmers in distress and perform rescue as needed. All lifeguards come equipped with rescue equipment, first aid supplies and stay in uniform at all times. USA Management's lifeguard services instructors training are certified to teach lifeguarding, CPR, first aid, and automated external defibrillator. USA Management's instructors have trained lifeguards, fire departments, summer camp staff, professional boat captions, and medical facility personnel. USA Management's lifeguards and pool monitors can keep any community pool safe all season long. All USA Management's lifeguards that come with American red cross lifeguard certification are trained in-house by USA management staff. These lifeguards attend in-service training during every scheduled shift to ensure that the staff is trained and ready to react in case of emergency, whether the emergency involves water-related injuries, sudden illnesses, or basic first aid. These staff members are assessed to ensure that only the best team will represent USA Management on a daily basis.



About USA Management

USA Management is one of the largest commercial aquatic management companies in the USA. USA Management's cutting-edge technology, safety programs, and top-notch services are what separate USA Management from the others in the industry. USA Management's team worked relentlessly to provide the most professional and highest level of aquatic management to Cities, Water Parks, Resorts, Beaches, Country Clubs, HOA Communities, Apartments, and Hotels. USA Management provides the necessary structure, programs, expertise, buying power, leadership, and resources to ensure that all regions operate at their optimum level of maintenance and care. USA Management has created a formula for SUCCESS for aquatic facilities in the USA.



