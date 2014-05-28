USA Moving Group Revolutionizes the Moving Industry

Gulfport, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- USA Moving Group has achieved a strong presence in the moving industry by providing a convenient and cost effective shopping solution to those in need of moving services. Through either telephone or convenient online form, a shopper can enter basic moving details and receive an estimate within minutes.



The caveat is the systematic, even revolutionary, behind the scenes work that is done to provide the best possible estimate for a specific move. USA Moving Group has at its disposal a nationwide network of moving partners all trying to win the job. As a volume leader, USA Moving Group sits in the enviable position of being able to control negotiations with moving companies on behalf of its customers. As a result, with just one inquiry, customers are not only connected to multiple movers and varying offers, but the leverage of volume creates extremely competitive estimates that otherwise would not be available.



Pal Badics, the President of USA Moving Group, stated the following: “We are here to give people options. If we can provide a fast and convenient service when shopping for a moving company, a service that says time and money, then we believe that we are bridging the gap between the customers and the providers in the moving industry. Being able to provide this service across the United States, for any move, on any time schedule, regardless of location or particular moving details, is what excites us most at our company.”



To further support its position as a customer service focused company; each customer of is assigned a direct access to a dedicated representative who stays involved in the moving process until its completion.



About USA Moving Group

USA Moving Group is a fully licensed, insured and bonded moving company and moving broker, with its headquarters located in Gulfport, Mississippi.



Media Contact:

Pal Badics

USA Moving Group

2214 25th Avenue #A

Gulfport, MS 39051

Phone (844) 236-2014

Email info@usamovinggroup.com

Website http://www.usamovinggroup.com