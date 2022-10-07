USA Passenger Ferry Service Market Will Reach US$ 432 Million in 2022 - QY Research

CA, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- The United States Passenger Ferry Service market will reach US$ 432 million in 2022 and its will expected to reach $ 593 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.44% during the review period.



In United States, the key manufacturers of Passenger Ferry Service include Washington State Ferries, Cape May-Lewes Ferry, Staten Island Ferry, Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry, San Francisco Bay Ferry, Block Island Ferry and PortMiami etc. In 2021, the top five players have a share approximately 23.15% in terms of revenue.



By Company



- Washington State Ferries

- Cape May-Lewes Ferry

- Staten Island Ferry

- Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry

- San Francisco Bay Ferry

- Block Island Ferry

- PortMiami

- Golden Gate Ferry

- SS Badger

- Alaska Marine Highway System

- Angel Island Tiburon Ferry



Segment by Type



- Catamarans

- Monohulls



Segment by Application



- Commuters

- Tourists



