USA Passenger Ferry Service Market Will Reach US$ 432 Million in 2022 - QY Research

United States Passenger Ferry Service Market Research Report 2022
CA, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- The United States Passenger Ferry Service market will reach US$ 432 million in 2022 and its will expected to reach $ 593 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.44% during the review period.
In United States, the key manufacturers of Passenger Ferry Service include Washington State Ferries, Cape May-Lewes Ferry, Staten Island Ferry, Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry, San Francisco Bay Ferry, Block Island Ferry and PortMiami etc. In 2021, the top five players have a share approximately 23.15% in terms of revenue.
By Company
- Washington State Ferries
- Cape May-Lewes Ferry
- Staten Island Ferry
- Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry
- San Francisco Bay Ferry
- Block Island Ferry
- PortMiami
- Golden Gate Ferry
- SS Badger
- Alaska Marine Highway System
- Angel Island Tiburon Ferry
Segment by Type
- Catamarans
- Monohulls
Segment by Application
- Commuters
- Tourists
