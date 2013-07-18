USA Security Updates Reviews as Major Manufacturers Release New Alarms

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Security is always a pressing concern for those with families to protect, and home security can mean the difference between sleepless nights and a good night’s rest for those in troubled neighborhoods. However, there are so many providers of home security and so many different packages to choose from that it can be difficult for individuals to choose. USASecurity.org is a website that reviews the top five home security companies and has recently updated both its long form reviews and its side by side comparison with the most up to date information.



The side by side comparison forms the majority of the homepage and provides an opportunity for potential customers to quickly assess who has the superior provision according to their needs- as determined by basic factors like the number of doors and windows requiring sensors to more specific things like carbon monoxide and CCTV.



In cases where specifics vary, details are listed either in words, with a tick or an upward, with the upward arrow representing an upgrade available that does not come with the basic package. As part of the top line of the cross-comparison is a category for the full reviews, which are linked through and include information on features, installation, equipment and pricing.



A spokesperson for USA Security explained, “Our breakdowns are now available for side by side comparison, breaking down key features into categories that can be easily analyzed to determine the best provider based on the needs of the individual. The review highlights are a great way for people to know what’s most important in terms of the unique selling points and quickly see how much they get for their basic package and what special extras are available when necessary. No matter if people want a detailed comparison or a quick view comparison we have them covered.”



About USA Security

