Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- "USA Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Technology and by Generation" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Telecom value chain in the USA and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



Key Findings

- Demographics - Statistical data on USA population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, technology and generation, air interface and by feature



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Synopsis

This report offers a concise breakdown of the USA operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



- Demographics - data on the USA population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, technology and generation, air interface and by feature



Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory

- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

- Copies of Telecom laws and amendments.

- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.



Operators

- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.

- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology roll-out plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.



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Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions



2 DEMOGRAPHICS

2.1 USA Population, 2009 15F

2.2 USA Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 15F

2.3 USA Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.4 USA PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.5 USA Annual GDP Growth (%), 2009 15F

2.6 USA Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 15F



3 MOBILE SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PENETRATION

3.1 USA Total Mobile Subscriptions: Market Volume, 2009 15F

3.2 USA Mobile Subscription Penetration (% of Population), 2009 15F



4 MOBILE HANDSET SALES BY QUARTER



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5 MOBILE HANDSET SALES ANALYSIS

5.1 USA Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Type of Customer, 2009 15F

5.2 USA Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Category, 2009 15F

5.3 USA Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Price Band, 2009 15F

5.4 USA Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Technology and by Generation, 2009 15 F



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