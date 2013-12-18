USA2Everywhere.com Is Now Offering Convenient Mail & Parcel Forwarding Services for International Shoppers

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Over the past couple of years, online shopping has become exceptionally common in different parts of the globe. This is because of the fact that it provides increased convenience and also a wide range of products along with service to customers from all over the world. Moreover, individuals can easily have their ordered goods delivered right away to their doorsteps. However, not all online storefronts offer international delivery to the desired location of the customer. This problem has now been solved by USA2Everywhere.com for the utmost convenience of all customers.



Mail & parcel forwarding services for international shoppers have been specifically introduced by the exclusive web storefront in order to help international customers to buy whatever they want and to have it delivered wherever they want within the many countries of the world. Now international shoppers really do not have to face any kind of disappointment as the shipping services have been recently activated by the well-known online storefront that has won the hearts of millions of international online shoppers. The fact that this feature is now being provided at USA2Everywhere.com tends to give all the more reason to people for acquiring the unique forwarding services of the online storefront in the long run.



Individuals can now happily buy all those deals and items which they had to leave before, despite the amazing prices that were being offered at that time, because shipping and handling from USA to Singapore has now made the entire task extremely effortless and entirely possible for them. The exceptional feature by the online storefront has provided international customers with the confidence they need for the purpose of indulging in online shopping and to have all kinds of products delivered to their homes from anywhere in the world.



Moreover, this also provides customers with the amazing opportunity of sending gifts and various products to their friends, family and loved ones within Singapore from USA. The destination being Singapore allows people to have whatever they want to be delivered from USA to Singapore within record time; therefore, the opportunity of attaining consumer package forwarding to Singapore really must not be missed out since it cannot be acquired from anywhere else. This spectacular feature by USA2Everywhere.com has enabled online shoppers to buy clothes, bags, shoes and all kinds of other items which they really could not before because of the fact that the sellers were only limited to delivery in USA alone.



For more information, please visit http://usa2everywhere.com/



Media Contact:

Luna Christie Tjung, MFP

enquiry@fidechristie.com

Singapore