Usability, Costs and Features, Vital when Choosing the Right Accounting Package, Accounting Experts Say

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- One of the main priorities of a business owner is to keep an eye on the money coming in and going out.



"You need a program that helps you accomplish your daily accounting tasks– recording payments, tracking expenses, invoicing customers and reconciling transactions – and gives you insight into your business's financial health, allowing you to generate reports that help you analyze your business's performance from multiple angles," E-Tech's John Rocha, said.



Usability, costs and features are critical when deciding on the appropriate accounting package.



Accounting experts have rated Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains as a complex and robust piece of software that some small businesses simply may not be ready for. Experts feel that depending upon where the business is in its lifecycle, Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains might actually be overwhelming, especially with all of the different tools that it offers.



Users have, however, complained of a learning curve, lack of customization and a non user-friendly interface. Moreover, although Microsoft Dynamics integrates well with other Microsoft systems but not with every other system "This could be a major road block if you have multiple different systems and don't have someone with the necessary skills to handle such a task," Rocha said.



Users have rated QuickBooks as "very effective" for small business owners who don't have formal accounting training. The software additionally saves time by helping to ensure accurate accounting and by reducing or eliminating altogether the need to enter the same accounting data in different software applications. With its many versions designed to fit the accounting needs of virtually any small- or medium-sized business, the QuickBooks suite feature tools for routine accounting that simplify tracking invoices, expenses, customers, bills and more.



E-Tech looks after the migration of Great Plains data to QuickBooks like a doddle. The service includes migrating data exactly as in Dynamics GP with opening balances, payroll data which is converted as Journal Entries, Trial Balance and Aging Reports reconciled to the source data file and Post conversion checklist document.



For more information about this service, visit https://e-tech.ca/Dynamics-(Great-Plains)-to-Quickbooks.aspx.



About E-Tech

Founded in 2001, E-Tech is a leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://e-tech.ca/