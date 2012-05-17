USAConstructionJobs.com Launches Brand New Job Listing Website

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Jobs in construction are varied, and with the economy slowly starting to recover they are some of the most reliable and rapidly expanding job markets in the country.



The Bureau of Labor statistics listed nonfarm employment rising by 115,000 in April, showing a burgeoning trend in labor job creation.



USAConstructionJobs.com is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new job listing website, featuring over half a million pages of information and job listings through the US.



The site collates construction job openings and lists them in several different ways, making it easy for users to find job listings according to what’s important to them. The jobs are broken down by individual states, counties and cities with clear markers on the home page indicating the number of listings available. The jobs are also broken down into categories of skill, including painting, carpentry and masonry work as well more technical and management oriented fields like electricians, plumbing and civil engineering.



For those looking to start a career in construction, the site has multiple options available, including a vocational school directory, which offers hyperlinks to schools in every state in the USA. The site also goes some way to explaining the importance of proper accreditation and certification in skilled fields.



The homepage features a menu set that includes job openings by category, a ranking system for the states with the most job opportunities, as well job resources for construction jobs, interview tips, equipment operator licenses, graduate schemes and risk assessment.



The site further provides editorialized content replete with how-to articles on key areas like how to find the best jobs and how to become skilled in specific fields, as well as listings for the best ranked technical schools and entry-level construction jobs.



A spokesman put into words the perspective driving the site’s creation, “The "building boom" years may not return for quite a while, but there will continue to be a need for hardworking people in trades and professions that replace infrastructure and remodel homes and maintain what we've got in residential, business, and industrial locations, and in public and private spaces. In addition, many trades such as electricians and plumbers will always have a strong demand regardless of the economy or building climate, due to the high level of maintenance that is required on the buildings, equipment, and properties that are already in use today.”



About USA Construction Jobs

With over 600,000 pages of information on all types of construction job openings throughout the entire USA, our goal is to be the largest, most authoritative online employment resource for the construction trade. For more information please visit: http://www.usaconstructionjobs.com