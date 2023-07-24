Usage Based Insurance for Automotive Market Is Booming Worldwide : Allstate, Liberty Mutual Group, Progressive

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Usage based Insurance For Automotive market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Progressive Corporation (United States), Allstate Corporation (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited (India), Liberty Mutual Group (United States), Axa S.A. (France), Acko General Insurance (India), IMS - Part of Trak Global Group (Canada)



Scope of the Report of Usage based Insurance For Automotive

Usage based insurance for automotive also knows as pay as you drive or behavior-based insurance, where automotive telematics is used to monitor and measure metrics of driving habits of the drivers, like driving speed, hard barking incidents, and miles driven. The insurance companies install the devices to monitor and record the results which are used by the companies to provide the discounted automotive insurance.



On 4th June 2020, Tata AIG launched usage-based insurance cover for private car owners. Tata AIG General Insurance has joined the list of a select few insurers to offer usage-based insurance cover to private car owners which reduces the overall premium payout.



The Global Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pay as You Drive (PAYD), Pay How You Drive (PHYD), Pay as You Go (PAYG), Others), Application (Commercial Automotive, Passenger Automotive)



Market Opportunities:

- Introduction of Auto Insurance Underwriting will Boost the Usage-based Insurance For Automotive



Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand for Automotive Insurance for Covering Expenses

- Need for Providing Safety and Coverage by Monitoring Driving Activities through Built-in Device



Market Trend:

- Evolving Automotive Telematics Technology in Offering Usage-based Insurance For Automotive

- Introduction of Gamification of Processes in Insurance Domain



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Usage based Insurance For Automotive market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Usage based Insurance For Automotive

Chapter 4: Presenting the Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Usage based Insurance For Automotive market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



