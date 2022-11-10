Usage Based Insurance for Automotive Market May See Big Move : Progressive, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Group

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Usage based Insurance For Automotive market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Progressive Corporation (United States), Allstate Corporation (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited (India), Liberty Mutual Group (United States), Axa S.A. (France), Acko General Insurance (India), IMS - Part of Trak Global Group (Canada)



Definition:

Usage based insurance for automotive also knows as pay as you drive or behavior-based insurance, where automotive telematics is used to monitor and measure metrics of driving habits of the drivers, like driving speed, hard barking incidents, and miles driven. The insurance companies install the devices to monitor and record the results which are used by the companies to provide the discounted automotive insurance.



Market Trend:

- Evolving Automotive Telematics Technology in Offering Usage-based Insurance For Automotive

- Introduction of Gamification of Processes in Insurance Domain



Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand for Automotive Insurance for Covering Expenses

- Need for Providing Safety and Coverage by Monitoring Driving Activities through Built-in Device



Market Opportunities:

- Introduction of Auto Insurance Underwriting will Boost the Usage-based Insurance For Automotive



The Global Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pay as You Drive (PAYD), Pay How You Drive (PHYD), Pay as You Go (PAYG), Others), Application (Commercial Automotive, Passenger Automotive)



Global Usage based Insurance For Automotive market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Buy Complete Assessment of Usage based Insurance For Automotive market Now @



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @



