Definition:

Usage based insurance for automotive also knows as pay as you drive or behavior-based insurance, where automotive telematics is used to monitor and measure metrics of driving habits of the drivers, like driving speed, hard barking incidents, and miles driven. The insurance companies install the devices to monitor and record the results which are used by the companies to provide the discounted automotive insurance.



On 4th June 2020, Tata AIG launched usage-based insurance cover for private car owners. Tata AIG General Insurance has joined the list of a select few insurers to offer usage-based insurance cover to private car owners which reduces the overall premium payout.



Market Drivers:

Need for Providing Safety and Coverage by Monitoring Driving Activities through Built-in Device

Rising Demand for Automotive Insurance for Covering Expenses



Market Trends:

Introduction of Gamification of Processes in Insurance Domain

Evolving Automotive Telematics Technology in Offering Usage-based Insurance For Automotive



Market Opportunities:

Introduction of Auto Insurance Underwriting will Boost the Usage-based Insurance For Automotive



The Global Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pay as You Drive (PAYD), Pay How You Drive (PHYD), Pay as You Go (PAYG), Others), Application (Commercial Automotive, Passenger Automotive)



Global Usage based Insurance For Automotive market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Usage based Insurance For Automotive market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Usage based Insurance For Automotive

-To showcase the development of the Usage based Insurance For Automotive market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Usage based Insurance For Automotive market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Usage based Insurance For Automotive

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Usage based Insurance For Automotive market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



