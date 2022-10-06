New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Usage Based Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Usage Based Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Allstate (United States), Progressive Corporation (United States), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Octo Telematics (United Kingdom), Norris Insurance (United States), Intellimec (Canda), TomTom (Netherlands), Octo Telematics (Italy), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Liberty Mutual (United States), Verizon (United States), Sierra Wireless (Canada).



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Telematics and Connected Cars

Significant Growth in the Automotive Industry



Scope of the Report of Usage Based Insurance

Usage based insurance also referred as pay-per-mile, pay-as-you-drive or pay-as-you-go is a type of auto insurance that depending on the specific insurerâ€™s program. It can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where it is driven and how it is driven. The demand for usage based insurance is highly propelled in recent years with the increasing adoption of telematics in the vehicle as well as increasing adoption of mobility as a service. Insurance companies and telematics companies operating in the developed and developing countries are scoring investments which helps to growth of usage based insurance market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Embedded System, Black Box, Other), Package (Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD))



Market Trends:

Trend of Try-Before-You-Buy (TBYB) Insurance Model



Opportunities:

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Integrated With Vehicle Connectivity Systems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



